A taste of Oasis with The Madferrits in Birchington

Music lovers who are ‘mad for it’ can get a taste of Oasis when a tribute band performs in Birchington next month.

Events company A Main Event is organising the gig by The Madferrits which will take place at The Centre in Alpha Road on June 11.

The Leeds-based group formed in 2012 and have even performed for Noel Gallagher’s daughter. The five-piece band has been described as “the most authentic Oasis band in Britain.”

The gig runs from 7.30pm-11pm (last entry 8pm) and is an over 18 event.

Tickets cost £15 plus booking fee.