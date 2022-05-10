‘Murder Of’ exhibition at The Lido Stores

An exhibition of paintings by Enzo Marra goes on display at The Lido Stores in Cliftonville this week.

‘Murder Of’ by the London based artist, writer and curator is on show at the Ethelbert Terrace gallery from May 12-May 22

The crows depicted in Murder Of are rendered monochromatically and figuratively reduced almost to the point of abstraction.

The power of the concept of the crow was introduced to Enzo during his art foundation year when he discovered the 1970 publication by British poet, Ted Hughes, Crow: From the Life and Songs of the Crow

Enzo is a London based multi-media artist, writer and curator. He has been selected for the John Moores Painting Prize (2012 and 2016), the Threadneedle Prize (2010, 2012, 2013 and 2016) the Creekside Open (2013, 2015 and 2017), where he was chosen as a prize winner by Jordan Baseman in 2017, and the Beep Painting Biennial (2014 and 2016).

He has been on the selection panel for the Solo Award and a judge for the Beep Painting Prize and the Lido Open. He has had numerous solo exhibitions in the UK and exhibited internationally.