Margate FC appoints Andy Drury as new First Team Manager

Margate FC has appointed Andy Drury as the club’s new First Team Manager.

Drury, 38, joins the ‘Gate with a wealth of football experience in both the non-league and professional game. The Midfielder started his career at Sittingbourne in 2001 before signing for Gravesend & Northfleet.

After moving to Stevenage, Drury played a crucial role in helping the club lift the 2008-09 Conference Premier title and FA Trophy at Wembley after a 2-0 win over York City.

After a spell with Luton in 2010/11, Drury was rewarded with a move to Championship side Ipswich Town in January 2011, where he went onto make 64 appearances for the Suffolk side.

After leaving Portman Road, spells at Crawley Town and Luton Town in the Football League followed before a return to the Non-League game at Eastleigh. After Eastleigh, Drury joined Ebbsfleet and later Havant & Waterlooville before joining Cray Wanderers as Player-Assistant Manager to Danny Kedwell.

Drury spent a brief time as Whitstable Town Manager at the end of the 2021/22 season.

Chairman Ricky Owen said: “We were really impressed by Andy and his vision for the squad moving forward.

“He has a wealth of knowledge in both the professional and non-league game and he is hungry to succeed.”

The appointment follows the exit of Jay Saunders who had been manager since 2019. He is taking up the manager role with Tonbridge Angels.