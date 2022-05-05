The Ellington Park May fair is back for 2022

The Ellington Park May fair is back after a two- year gap.

The popular event, which attracts thousands of people, was put on hold in 2020 due to works to build the new cafe, restore the terrace, install the new playground, bandstand renovations and landscaping.

Last year the event was put off due to the continuing covid situation.

But now the fair is back and will feature stalls, including Thanet crafters and makers, Kentish food and drink, live music and train rides from the Ramsgate and District Model Engineering Club.

Entertainment comes from Bloco Fogo, Thanet Concert Band, Kellet Gut Shantymen and Argyle.

Stalls will include Youngs Nurseries, St Peter’s Sausage Co, Board At Home, The Dogg Shop, Heaven and Hell, Zanes Magic Shop, Organic Village Market, BJ’s Pizza, MKR Trading and charity stalls.

The fair takes place on Sunday, May 15 from 11am to 7pm.