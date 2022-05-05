Ramsgate’s Raushan Ara re-elected to serve fourth term as town mayor

Ramsgate’s Raushan Ara has been elected to serve as town mayor for a fourth year.

The mum-of-two , who owns the Ramsgate Tandoori, is a Labour councillor who devotes much of her time to charity causes and activities in town and has supported organisations including Ramsgate RNLI. Thanet Winter Shelter and Ramsgate Salvation Army.

She was first elected mayor in 2019, becoming Ramsgate’s first Asian mayor when she took over the role from four-times mayor Trevor Shonk.

She becomes one of just five mayors since 1938 to serve four or more terms.

She was re-elected at the Annual Town Council Meeting last night (May 4)., Councillor Pat Moore was re-elected as the Deputy Mayor.

Cllr Ara said: “I would like to say a huge thank you to Ramsgate Town Council, and my colleagues, for re-electing me as the mayor of Ramsgate. I will continue to be an ambassador for the town in every way possible – locally, nationally, and internationally.”

At the meeting Cllr Steve Albon was elected Chair of Ramsgate Town Council and Cllr David Green was elected Vice-Chair.