Police investigation after report of four men ‘breaking in’ at Ramsgate flats

Police are investigating after a report that four men broke into flats in Ramsgate during the early hours of this morning (May 4).

Kent Police attended Argyll Drive following the reported burglary at around 1am.

Witnesses say the men broke through the main door and then into one of the flats in the block.

A Kent Police spokesperson said: “It was reported that four men entered a property in the street before leaving empty-handed.

“An investigation is ongoing and anyone with information should call Kent Police on 01843 222289, quoting reference 46/83886/22.”

People can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form.