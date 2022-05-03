No trains between Ramsgate and Faversham due to incident near Margate

May 3, 2022 Kathy Bailes

Southeastern trains Photo John Horton

Trains are unable to run in either direction between Ramsgate and Faversham due to an emergency incident today (May 3).

Emergency services are currently dealing with the incident close to Margate, according to information from Southeastern. Services are not expected to resume until 3pm.

UPDATE 2PM: The railway line is due to be reopened. Southeastern says: “Trains will continue to be altered as we recover the service.” The incident took place at Herne Bay and resulted in a man suffering life-changing injuries.

 

