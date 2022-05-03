‘I can now put heating on’ says Ramsgate cancer survivor after receiving Macmillan grant

A Ramsgate man who was diagnosed with lung cancer last year says he is now able to put his heating on, thanks to a grant from Macmillan Cancer Support.

Chris O’Connell was diagnosed with lung cancer in November 2021 and had one-third of his lung removed in January this year.

Chris’ diagnosis sent him into a deep depression, and he had to borrow money from his friends to buy pyjamas for his two-week hospital stay. He was awarded with a Macmillan Grant to pay for travel expenses to the hospital and heating and says the grant provided a lifeline.

Chris said: “I suffer from severe depression and anxiety. The cancer diagnosis sent me into a deep depression, but I am grateful for the support of my friends Pete and Pam who have been with me all the way. They lent me the money for the pyjamas and a dressing gown and drove me to Canterbury hospital and picked me up.

“I only agreed to accept their help on the understanding that I would pay them back for the petrol. I didn’t feel as if I could look them in the eye as I owed them so much so will be pleased to pay back the money. The remainder will go on heating bills which will hopefully stretch a bit further now that spring has arrived.

“My Macmillan grant was an absolute relief and is paid directly into your bank account which really helps. It has given me my positivity back. I can finally see the light at the end of the tunnel and feel like I have a new lease of life following the surgery.

“I can now look my friends in the eye. It has really helped my recovery and I would not have thought of applying for it had it not been for my Macmillan nurse. The wonderful Macmillan people told me about it and put me in touch with all the right people. I can now put the heating on.”

A cancer diagnosis often brings increased and unexpected living costs, such as requiring wigs or post-surgery clothing, a new bed for someone who can no longer climb the stairs to their bedroom, or fresh bedding for those experiencing incontinence and other treatment side-effects.

Many cancer patients on low-incomes struggle with the financial fallout of a diagnosis, compounded by the current cost of living crisis and Covid-19, so Macmillan is urging anyone in need to seek their support.

Over £240,000 in Macmillan Grants helped 669 people with cancer in Kent like Chris, pay for essentials such as heating bills and hospital transport costs, after they were diagnosed with cancer or underwent cancer treatment.

One of the biggest expenses facing people with cancer is higher energy bills. Many people undergoing cancer treatment need to have the heating on for longer periods due to the side-effects of radiotherapy and chemotherapy.

With domestic energy prices rising by as much as 50% in April, and further increases expected in October when the energy price cap is raised again, this year could present a triple threat for people with cancer, who are already struggling with the financial impact of their diagnosis and the repercussions of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In recognition of the extraordinary challenges facing cancer patients in 2022, Macmillan has made an extra £3.5 million of emergency funds available to help pay escalating fuel bills. In the first six weeks of 2022, Macmillan has given out over £1.6 million in grants to support vulnerable patients across the UK – an increase of 33% on the same time last year.

Tom Carter, Macmillan Strategic Partnership Manager in the South East, said:“It’s been an incredibly tough few years for people with cancer. Covid-19 continues to cause great challenges for the clinically vulnerable and now cancer patients are having to contend with a cost of living crisis that has seen prices for fuel and food rocket.

“Macmillan is here for everyone with cancer. But we know there are always more people that we could be helping. So, if you are someone in need of our support, we will do everything we can to ensure you get the practical advice and help that can make life with cancer not simply about survival.”

About the grants and how to get one

Macmillan grants are a one-off, means tested payment of £350 to help with the extra costs that living with cancer can bring. Anyone over 18, who has been diagnosed with cancer or undergoing treatment can apply.

To find out more about Macmillan grants, including who can apply, call the Macmillan Support Line on 0808 808 00 00 (open seven days a week, 8am to 8pm) and talk to the Macmillan Welfare Rights Team.

Or, speak to your Macmillan nurse, or other healthcare professional, who can help you apply for a Macmillan grant.

Further information can also be found at https://www.macmillan.org.uk