Former Broadstairs man jailed for child abuse

A former Broadstairs man has been jailed for ten years for child abuse.

Daniel Davis committed the offences over a number of years and would carry out some of the abuse while he thought his victim was asleep.

Davis would also carry out sexual acts on himself, while in the same room as his victim.

The victim told his mother about the abuse in 2019, which led to an investigation by Kent Police.

The 31-year-old was charged with inciting a child to engage in sexual activity; five counts of sexually assaulting a boy; and four counts of engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child.

He denied the offences but following a trial at Canterbury Crown Court, the jury found Davis guilty on all 10 charges.

He was sentenced on Friday 22 April to a total of ten years in prison.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Sue Kingsnorth said: “The judge recognised the severity of this case and the long-lasting repercussions of Davis’ actions on his victim. Everyone deserves a childhood without fear of abuse and I am pleased that we were able to successfully demonstrate to the court just how much of a danger Davis is.

“The victim was brilliant in reporting this and I wish him and those who have supported him all the very best for the future.

“If anyone is in a similar situation, or believes a loved one might be at risk of abuse, we urge them to report it and get the safeguarding and support they deserve.”