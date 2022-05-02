Authors, workshops and launch of IsleWrite anthology at Margate Bookie 2022

The Margate Bookie festival is back and will take place over the Jubilee weekend of June 2-5.

The line-up includes established writers including Maggie Gee, Dr Radha Mogdil, Daisy Buchanan, Lauren Bravo, Rosie Wilby, Jude Cook and Felicity Hayward.

Bringing a seaside flavour is Costa Book of the Year 2021 winner Monique Roffey and her novel The Mermaid of Black Conch.

Other events held at Turner Contemporary include the launch of the IsleWrite’s anthology, Pete the Temp’s show From Homer to Hip Hop, five debut novelists from Vanguard/Faber Academy, and Chloe Timms in conversation with Susannah Wise.

Samantha Ellis and Emily Midorikawa Uncover Past Lives, and Zoe Gilbert and Elise Valmorbida are running creative writing workshops. The event finishes with a special live reading of TS Eliot’s The Waste Land.

Bookie Director and founder Andreas Loizou will also launch his new book, The Story is Everything. He said: ‘We’re delighted to return to Turner Contemporary with an exceptional line up of writers, authors and performers. Our team have been outstanding over the last year, and we’ve had so much support from local people. It’s going to be fun!’

Get your tickets