Town council grants, offers and seed giveaway to make Broadstairs and St Peter’s look blooming brilliant

Broadstairs and St Peter’s Town Council is hoping the town will look blooming brilliant for the Platinum Jubilee and is giving out grants and wildflower seeds to help people join in.

As a Broadstairs & St. Peter’s In Bloom and the Platinum Jubilee celebration the town council is offering grants of up to £300 to groups, organisations, schools, care homes and nurseries to undertake gardening projects within the CT10 postcode area. The projects need to be visible to the public.

Applications are open now and run until May 11.

The town council is also working with Youngs Nurseries to make sure the area’s hanging baskets are as pollinator-friendly as possible and are still a fantastic deal for businesses across Broadstairs & St. Peter’s.

They are offering deluxe rattan baskets worth £20 for £8.50 each. Platinum Jubilee colours will match the town council’s other In Bloom planters and baskets across Broadstairs & St. Peters.

Flowering plants will be in red, white, blue, purple and silver for the Jubilee. Orders close at noon on May 13.

To apply for the grant or order the baskets go to https://www.broadstairs.gov.uk/Broadstairs_in_Bloom_11466.aspx

The town council is also giving schools in the Broadstairs & St. Peter’s area free wildflower seeds.

The seeds are British native flower seeds and are also Royal Horticultural Society approved as ‘perfect for pollinators.’

A town council spokesperson said: “We are hoping to get as many children as we can to plant wildflower seeds in their gardens, planters and window boxes to help feed the local pollinators and make it blooming beautiful the Queens Platinum Jubilee!

“Schools are welcome to contact us if they are interested in receiving the seeds.

“They come in small envelopes, stamped with the Broadstairs & St. Peter’s in bloom crest and a platinum jubilee sticker to close.

“So far we have donated seed packets to Bromstone Primary, and have given them additional seeds to create a wild flower patch in their grounds.

“St. Peter’s in Thanet school have also reached out to us and will be receiving their seeds next week.”

Interested schools can contact Broadstairs & St. Peter’s Town Council by calling 01843 868718 or visit the website at www.broadstairs.gov.uk