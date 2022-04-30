Successful Garden Gate Project open day raises £2,200 for memorial fund

Hundreds of people turned out for the Garden Gate Spring Open Day last weekend.

It was the first time the botanical oasis, in Northdown Park, had hosted a public event for over two years, since the Covid-19 pandemic began in early 2020.

The 1.5-acre garden was abuzz with springtime blooms and will be open for families to explore and to enjoy fresh wood-fired pizzas, drinks, music, plant and craft stalls.

The event also marked the launch of a new Memorial Fund in commemoration of their dearly loved and much-missed founding team member Tim Mountford, who tragically died from Covid in April 2020.

Inspired by Tim’s tireless dedication to helping people from all walks of life to thrive and involvement with the government’s Kickstart Scheme, The Tim Mountford Memorial Fund will enable the Garden Gate to employ a trainee horticulturalist for 12 months.

Some £2,200 was raised for the fund which will go towards the costs of employing a horticulturalist trainee. The event has helped the charity reach nearly 10% of its target.

Garden Gate manager Paul Boyce said: ““We are so grateful to everyone who came to our Spring Open Day. It was wonderful to see so many people again after so long and in support of this important fund for the Garden.

“We’re overwhelmed by how much has been raised, it means so much to all of us here at the Garden – thank you. We can’t wait to hold another event – keep an eye out for news of that soon.”