Farmland for Food not Houses rally to be held in Minster

Minster Action Group is holding a protest rally this weekend over a planning application to build 115 homes on village arable land.

The application has been made by Gladman Developments.

The outline application includes 30% affordable housing, structural planting and landscaping, formal and informal public open space and children’s play area, sustainable urban drainage, with main vehicular access point from Foxborough Lane, according to planning documents.

The site covers an area of approximately 5 hectares and is on an arable field on the eastern edge of Minster.

When the proposals were first revealed last year a Minster action group was set up by residents opposed to the scheme. Some 200 objections to the plans have been lodged with Thanet council.

Organiser Caroline Fleming, who is a business development manager, says roads, schools and GPs are under enough pressure, particularly as other development has already been approved.

The Farmland for Food not Houses rally, which is also being supported by Westgate and Garlinge Action Group, will take place on Sunday (May 1) from 10am.

Participants are invited to bring banners and make some noise.

There will be some short speeches followed by a walk around the village. The rally starts and finishes at Minster Rec off St Mildred’s Road. Ward councillors will attend.

Representations can still be made by emailing planning.services@thanet.gov.uk including the reference OL/TH/22/0414