Art competition opens as part of Broadstairs Platinum Jubilee celebrations

An art competition for youngsters kicks off preparations for the ‘Your Jubilee Broadstairs’ event in June.

The ‘Your Jubilee’ in Broadstairs on June 3 will capture and record individual spoken memories and stories related to the Coronation, or any Jubilee since that people have special memories of. Individuals, groups and families from Broadstairs are all invited to have a special photographic portrait taken and then receive a print of their portrait to commemorate the Platinum Jubilee event.

As a key part of the event in Pierremont Hall and Pierremont Park, children and young people are invited to submit designs for the special backdrop for the portraits.

The competition has 2 categories, : Primary and also Secondary school age children and young people.

The judging panel will include Martin Cheek, Broadstairs Mosaic artist and Willow Winston, a Thanet sculptor.

The final winning design will be reproduced as a giant 3m x 7 metre canvas backdrop for all the Jubilee portraits. The winner will also receive £50 worth of art vouchers and the runner up will receive a special mosaic/glass workshop given by Martin Cheek in his studio.

Kerry Millett, from Town Team said. “It’s a chance for all local children and young people to be really creative in showing the judges how they see Broadstairs & St. Peter’s, Jubilees and The Royal Family with their entries.

“For many this will be the first Jubilee they have experienced and celebrated with their families and the whole community. The project’s aim is to capture a range of our community’s memories of their personal Jubilees from the past. This is local children’s chance to be part of making their own memories in turn and help us take a real ‘snapshot’ of what our community looks like in 2022.”

Willow Winston added : “We’re looking for creative, uplifting entries that sum up what our young local artists feel about living here, but that also capture the spirit of coming together again after such a difficult time to celebrate this historic Platinum Jubilee together as a community. The winning design will form part of this great archive being made of the event.”

Application forms are available to download from the ‘Competition’ section of Broadstairs Town Team’s website. Leaflets and posters will also be distributed to local participating schools.

Closing date for entries : Friday May 13

For further information about the competition, please go to: https://tinyurl.com/5n979k7w

Applications also available by request from: kate@broadstairstownteam.org.uk.

For more information about the ‘Your Jubilee event please go to: https://cutt.ly/3GQVrIn