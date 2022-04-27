Child abuser sentenced to 18-year prison term

A sex offender who abused three children in Maidstone, Dartford and Broadstairs has been jailed.

William Nutt was sentenced to 18 years’ imprisonment, following a trial at Maidstone Crown Court.

Nutt committed a series of offences with three separate victims between 1998 and 2007. The abuse was reported to Kent Police between 2014 and 2016 and Nutt, of Week Street, Maidstone was arrested.

He was later charged with 21 sexual offences involving children. Nutt pleaded not guilty and was convicted after a 12-day trial. The 62-year-old was sentenced at Southwark Crown Court on Tuesday 26 April.

Detective Sergeant Nicky Spicer, of the North Kent Vulnerability Investigation Team, said: “Nutt has subjected three vulnerable young victims to appalling crimes for his own gratification. This was compounded when he pleaded not guilty at the trial and forced the victims to revisit their ordeals whilst giving evidence.

“I would like to commend the three victims for the courage they have shown in ensuring their abuser has now been convicted. This sentence illustrates once again our determination to investigate all reports of non-recent sex offences and I hope it will encourage other victims of this type of abuse to come forward.

“We have a team of specialist officers who work relentlessly to ensure that offenders like Nutt do not evade justice, just because a crime may have happened a long time ago. I would also like to assure anyone who may have been a victim of abuse that they will be treated with the utmost care and understanding.”

A custody image of Nutt was not provided.

An NSPCC spokesperson said: “It is clear from the sheer volume and timescale of Nutt’s child abuse that he felt no real remorse for his destructive behaviour.

“But thanks to the commendable courage of those he abused, this dangerous sexual predator is being forced to face consequences of his actions.

“The NSPCC is urging anyone who has suffered abuse as a child, no matter how long ago it happened, to come forward to the police or our NSPCC helpline.

“Anyone with concerns about a child, even if they’re unsure, can also contact the NSPCC helpline to speak to one of the charity’s professionals on 0808 800 5000, by email at help@nspcc.org.uk or by filling in the online form. Children can contact Childline.”