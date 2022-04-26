Ramsgate Operatic Society goes back to its roots with performance at Chatham and Clarendon school

Ramsgate Operatic Society is returning to its roots with its next performance being staged at Chatham and Clarendon Grammar School in the town.

The society, which was originally founded by teachers at the school, had planned to perform the Hunchback of Notre Dame at Margate’s Theatre Royal. But that venue closes at the end of this month in preparation for a £2m refurb – although there is no timeline for this work being carried out – and so a new venue had to be found.

Society chairman Paul Trindall said: “Our MD Annalee Gibbon is a teacher at CCGS, so we are returning to our roots.

“Rehearsals have been difficult with the restrictions in place and keeping the members safe has been our highest priority. Trying to produce a show in this current climate has been very difficult for all of the Societies and theatre schools and it has revealed to us that this problem will not go away soon.

“It is very important to continue as a society and we have found that maintaining the group and rehearsals have given members something to work towards and helped immensely with their mental wellbeing.

“With the theatres in Thanet closing around us it is proving difficult to stage performances that bring so much joy to the audiences and also the performers. We hope plans for the theatres will continue and the performing arts can contribute to the well-being of so many people from young children to the older generation.

“The Society is looking forward to returning to CCGS to stage this show and we hope the public will enjoy our performance.”

The Hunchback of Notre Dame will be staged from 19-22 May at Chatham and Clarendon School Theatre. Tickets are on sale at www.ticketsource.co.uk/–society

Ramsgate Operatic Society plans to then stage its next show at the end of October or beginning of November. Rehearsals will be starting in June on Thursday’s from 7:30pm – 9:30pm at St. Ethelbert’s Church Hall, 72 Hereson Road.

Anyone interested in getting involved can email info@ramsgateoperatic.org.uk

Find the website at www.ramsgateoperatic.org.uk or on facebook @ramsgateops