Fundraiser launched to create community garden behind The Margate School

The Margate School has launched a fundraiser to help in creating a community garden at the back of the venue.

The area being cleared has been a dumping ground and place of anti-social behaviour for more than a decade.

The project has previously been granted planning permission but this is due to expire soon. The Margate School has made a fresh application.

The School says it will create a community garden guided by permaculture principles to benefit the School’s community, the neighbourhood, local schools and community groups.

They add: “It will be a place for respite/contemplation; experiencing nature in an urban environment; art through sculptural objects; social community events; educational purposes, e.g. growing herbs, fruit and veg.

“Also to explore seasonal eating with the users of Our Kitchen (also in the High Street); research and experiment with plant based extracts to create natural fabric dyes or sustainable photography. We will also offer workshops, continue to develop our Eco conference series and develop sustainability based courses and qualifications.”

The Margate School plans to clear the site, put up fencing and create a community garden, include a social and sculpture area, build a shed and bike shelter, plant fruit bearing shrubs, herbs and some veg and employ a coordinator.

They say: “The Margate School is situated in the High Street of Margate, in one of the most challenging high streets in the country and one of the poorest wards in the country, surrounded by some of the poorest wards.

“The rear of our building has attracted anti-social and criminal behaviour, drug users, vandalism, fly-tipping over the years affecting the local residents, traders, our students, visitors, shoppers and tourists. The project is an opportunity to significantly positively impact on the lives of the local community but also wider communities and give the High Street an improved presence.”

The aim is to raise just over £28,000.

The Margate School opened its door in the summer of 2019 taking on the former Woolworth which had been empty since 2008. It managed to gain some funding to start its operation offering the only European MA in Fine Art: Art, Society, Nature and running numerous community based workshops, exhibitions and events.

Find the fundraiser at: https://www.spacehive.com/margate-high-street-community-garden