Woman taken to hospital after three vehicle crash in Ramsgate

A woman was taken to hospital following a collision in Ramsgate involving three vehicles yesterday (April 24).

Emergency services were called to the crash, understood to involve two cars and a van, in Victoria Road at 7.46am.

A Kent Police spokesperson said: “Kent Police was called at 7.46am on Sunday to a report of a collision involving three vehicles.

“Officers attended alongside South East Coast Ambulance Service (Secamb) and one woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment.”

Secamb has been asked for further information.