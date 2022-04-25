Woman taken to hospital after three vehicle crash in Ramsgate

April 25, 2022 Kathy Bailes News 0

Emergency services at the scene

A woman was taken to hospital following a collision in Ramsgate involving three vehicles yesterday (April 24).

Emergency services were called to the crash, understood to involve two cars and a van, in Victoria Road at 7.46am.

A Kent Police spokesperson said: “Kent Police was called at 7.46am on Sunday to a report of a collision involving three vehicles.

“Officers attended alongside South East Coast Ambulance Service (Secamb) and one woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment.”

Secamb has been asked for further information.

