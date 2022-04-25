Newington pupils win national digital art competition

Newington Primary pupils have won a nationwide competition to challenge and develop their computer skills.

Girls and boys from Year 2 to Year 6 took part in the digi-doodle initiative launched by IT education specialists Barefoot Computing.

The competition for the most creative and thoughtful digital art entry centred around the work of award-winning illustrator David Litchfield.

The children used Barefoot Computing’s digital doodle resources to develop their creative skills and draw original digital illustrations of their favourite book characters.

Assistant Head Teacher Taralee Kennedy said: “Pupils created their pieces of digital art both in their computing lessons as well as at home using their digital devices. We submitted their amazing entries to the organisers online and we received lots of positive feedback for their work.

“They impressed the organisers so much that Newington was named as one of the five nationwide winners which is fantastic.

“They will receive a signed copy of David Litchfield’s book The Bear and the Piano which will be proudly added to our school library.

“Our ICT lead Chris Bing oversaw the competition and delivered lessons to allow children to practice their skills.

“ICT skills are so important for our children to be able to compete in a growing digital age. It is vital that we incorporate this as part of our pupils’ learning journey at Newington, and we are pleased to have a specialist teacher in this field.”

