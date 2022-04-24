Thanet community news: Dalby Square fun, Ice House update, QEQM Friends, Ladies Choir and Botany fundraiser

Healthy fun in Dalby Square

Thanet residents enjoyed a free Easter celebration event held in Dalby Square where families and young children from all backgrounds took part in fun and games.

The event, run by Margate Primary Care Network, allowed children of all ages to take part in a scavenger hunt to win Easter prizes, and families had the opportunity to get creative on various arts and crafts stalls.

Margate PCN took this opportunity to offer health checks to the residents, promoted healthy living as well as alcohol screening and smoking cessation advice.

A Covid-19 vaccination myth-busting team were on hand to offer people advice on the vaccine, and vaccinations were available and administered to those who wanted it on the day.

Skip2Bfit partnered with Margate PCN and gave out free skipping ropes to everyone who took part in their two-minute skipping challenge, which is part of a six-week Time2GetFit with Skip2Bfit programme.

Follow-up sessions will be held at Cliftonville Community Centre every Friday from 3pm to 6pm. All those who took part at the event are encouraged to attend and try to beat their personal best. Those that do attend every session for the next six weeks will have a chance at winning a prize.

Lawrence Grant, Lead Coordinator for Margate PCN, said: “The event was an overwhelming success. The turnout was great and lots of families and young children were in attendance, it was much bigger than I ever thought it would be.

“It was great to see so many people of all different ages and backgrounds come together to have fun and celebrate Easter all whilst taking part in activities that promoted healthy living and positive emotional wellbeing.

“Skip2Bfit certainly drew an audience in, and I hope this is the beginning of something really special happening in Margate and definitely something I am very proud to be a part of.”

Skip2Bfit boss John McCormack added: “The Skip2Bfit team loved working in the community inspiring everyone into our fun challenge. Nothing brings everyone together better than the Skip2Bfit Challenge.

“We deliver nationwide and it was great to be invited to a local event and get everyone involved. Skip2Bfit superfood blueberries were given out on the day after their skipping, which is something we are very passionate about when your health is well known for being 80% nutrition and 20% exercise.

“The best time to talk about health is when people have exercised and that’s exactly what we do. Seeing people having health checks on the day was really inspiring and supporting people to live a healthier lifestyle. We had over 160 people skipping in one day which says it all about the success the whole team made on the day.”

6th Ramsgate Royal Harbour Sea Scouts

6th Ramsgate Royal Harbour Sea Scouts would like to say a huge THANK YOU to Wickes Westwood who generously donated materials towards our Ice House project. They recently delivered flooring materials that have allowed us to repair part of the damaged floor. These repairs are the first of many and have made it safe for us to access the upper floor which will allow further repairs to be made. As you can see from the photo’s we have a long way to go but every step counts and for us this was a huge step towards our goals.

For more information about 6th Ramsgate Sea Scouts visit 6thramsgateseascouts.org.uk

QEQM Hospital League of Friends

We are delighted, thanks to our lovely supporters, some more new items funded by our charity are now in use at the Hospital: – two fully adjustable electric nursing beds which incorporate a lateral lift.

One of these beds is shown being demonstrated for training purposes by Sharon Rindsland (Trust Wide Moving & Handling Senior Coordinator), Paula Gravenell (Moving & Handling Facilitator) and Alison Marrable (Moving & Handling Trainer). They help procedures needing patients to be turned on their sides who are unable to roll themselves to be done in a less physically demanding, safer and more comfortable way for both the patient and staff. In giving her thanks, Sharon commented positive feedback from patients has already been received.

Please check out our webpage – www.ekhuft.nhs.uk/lof-qeqm – for details of the ways you can help us fund similar items in the future to benefit the patients and staff at the QEQM Hospital and follow us on Facebook.

Friends of Botany Bay & Kingsgate

Photos: Clare Smith Photography

Thanks to amazing volunteers more than £4300 was raised last night to fund local community projects and beach/street cleaning at Botany and Palm Bay.

Their effort means that as a community we can cope far better with seasonal visitors and keep our beautiful little corner of Kent looking fabulous.

There’s so many people to thank, but special mentions to Cllr Cedric Towning who ran the kitchen, Erkan Genc for the delicious canapes, Fred “Mr Cool” for providing us with fantastic entertainment, The Secret Garden Florists for table decor, St Phillips Church for allowing us the use of their superb venue, the magnificent volunteer team and all our guests.

In these straitened financial times they dug deep to make the event an astonishing success. We’ll post further acknowledgements of our corporate supporters over coming weeks.

Special mentions must be made to Thorley Taverns and Morrisons supermarket. Two businesses that truly deserve our thanks and support.

Our 94 guests included councillors from all points of the political spectrum and local residents. It bodes well for Thanet that we can all come together to realise a common aim.

Serenaders Ladies Choir

The Serenaders Choir is a firmly established choir in the Thanet area. The choir has raised thousands of pounds for local charities over many years and has performed in a variety of venues.

However, since the pandemic and several lockdowns, some of our members have not been able to rejoin us. As a result, we are looking for ladies to join our lovely, friendly choir. Our repertoire is varied, including songs from gospel to Abba, but the majority of our programme consists of songs from the shows.

We sing in unison, 2-parts and 3-parts. If you enjoy singing and are a soprano, mezzo soprano or alto (not sure? We’ll point you in the right direction), just come along to one of our rehearsals on a Monday evening and check us out. No auditions are necessary, just a love of music and an ability to sing in tune.

For more details, contact our Musical Director, Janice Regan on 01843 224027 or our publicity officer,Chris Buffrey on 07711938373/email chris.buffrey@btinternet.com.