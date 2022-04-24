Pitchside: Final match of season brings a win for Rams

By pitchside reporter Andy Mason

Chichester City (0) 0 v Ramsgate (2) 2

9 Bate

17 Miller-Neave

A bright day as we ventured deep into West Sussex at the Oaklands Park stadium. The Rams were on the road for the last time this season to make the arduous journey three hours each way for the supporters, a big thanks to our minibus drivers for this season.

There was a chilly wind blowing left to right as we got underway with the Rams kicking into the breeze, Steve Powell fielded a very young side with a couple of regular first teamers not making the journey and Ajayi out injured. The pitch was dry and bobbly with dust, puffing up every time the ball hit the surface.

An even start to the game as both sides got a feel for each other, Chichester like to sit back and play from the back which made it difficult for the Rams to attack, but the 9th minute saw Jadama work a little magic and slot a pass through to Ollie Bate who made no mistake and fired home to give Rams the lead. This certainly settled Rams down and they started to move and pass more freely.

Rams played the ball really smartly and used all the pitch to stretch the Chichester defence. The 17th and the ball out on the Rams left crossed over, fell to Miller-Neave to give the Rams a deserved two goal cushion.

The Rams seemed really relaxed and in control of the game. The 35th and a rare foray forward by Chichester saw Horncastle in space, he shot just wide of Russell’s goal, by far Chichester’s best opportunity of the game. Half time 0 – 2.

Rams were on the attack from the whistle. Bate’s shot parried by the keeper followed by Miller-Neave, blocked again by Magee, rebounded out and the shot was again blocked by a defender and cleared. Rams certainly showed their intent and hunger for more goals.

The 65th and Chichester looked for a way back into the game as the Rams seemed to be tiring a little after all their exertions. A good move was put together by Chichester but the final ball was played out for a Rams throw, they did not look like causing a well drilled Rams defence too much bother.

Bate lost the ball in midfield, Chichester seized the chance, moving forward at pace with the ball played through to Rowlett. His shot was on target but deflected on to the post and out for a corner. It was possibly Chichester’s only opportunity of this half.

Rams intensity had definitely dropped but they remained in control. Deep in the second half Rams created a golden opportunity to kill the game off as Miller-Neave took a corner deep to the back post. Coyle leapt and headed with some power and rattled the Chichester bar. Rams had to settle for a 0 – 2 victory and ponder what might have been.

This has been a fantastic season for the Rams players, supporters and all involved with the club, with what’s gone on in this season both on and off the pitch. The hard work that chairman James Lawson has put in and to see Rams challenge for a play-off spot must bring great heart.

Let’s see the mighty Rams go again next season, I am sure there will be a lot of discussion ahead for James and his staff, sorting out a manager, keeping the core of the players etc, good luck James.

The Teams

Chichester Rams

1Kieran Magee 1Jakob Russell

2Ryan Davidson (off46) 2Jerald Aboagye

3Rob Hutchings 3Karn Miller-Neave

4Jamie Horncastle 4Lee Prescott (off75)

5Lewis Hyde 8Mitchell Chapman

6Ben Pashley (off69) 12Eddie Carrington (off69)

7Lloyd Rowlatt 9Ollie Bate

8Ben Mendoza 16Jamie Coyle

9Josh Clack 17Ben Fitchett (Y11) (off60)

10Ethan Prichard 19Jake McIntyre

11Kaleem Haitham (off79) 20Tijan Jadama

Subs Subs

14Eric-Georges Dellaud (on46) 5Callum Emptage (on60)

16Tyrone Madhani (on79) 6Denzelle Olopade (on69)

17Alex Weinberger 11William Hoare (on75)

18Stan Bridgman (on69)

19Oliver Carroll

Attn: 245

Ramsgate supporters Man of the Match: Karn Miller-Neave

Entertainment 3*