Update: ‘Missing’ Douglas Joyce found safe

UPDATE: Douglas has been found safe and well

Police are appealing for information to help find a man reported missing in Margate.

Douglas Joyce was last seen in the Ramsgate Road area of the town at around 11.40pm on Thursday 21 April after walking out of QEQM Hospital.

The 72-year-old is described as white, around six feet, two inches tall and of muscular build. He suffers with dementia.

He is believed to have been wearing dark blue jeans, a tartan long-sleeved shirt, a black jumper and a grey fleece when last seen.

Anyone who has seen Mr Joyce, or knows of his whereabouts, is urged to call police on 101, quoting 22-0198.