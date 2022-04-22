Invite to Ramsgate and Broadstairs Sea Cadets open day

Ramsgate and Broadstairs Sea Cadets are holding an open day tomorrow (Saturday, April 23) between 10am and 4pm.

Youngsters aged between 10 and 18 who want an adventure of a lifetime, to make lifelong friends, take part in local and national events, learn through fun activities whilst building confidence are invited to come along.

There will be displays on everything the cadets do, boating, ropework displays, navigation, seamanship, ceremonial, community involvement, photo galleries, careers information and an opportunity to talk to cadets and staff.

You can also take a look at the group’s state of the art Ship Simulator System REMBRANDT 6 which is used by the Royal Navy and maritime agencies and navies around the world. It is currently awaiting the software installation and all the cadets will be trained on this incredibly high tech system.

Or people can just have a look inside the cadets base above the Sailors Church at Military Road on Ramsgate harbour.

The Sea Cadets are closely affiliated with the Royal Navy and often visit RN ships and shore bases around the country. Over 400 units in the UK with 1500 cadets and 900 highly trained and qualified volunteers.