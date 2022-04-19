Two taken to hospital following crash in Cliftonville

Emergency services have attended a two vehicle crash in Cliftonville this morning (April 19).

Kent Police was called following a report of the collision in Northdown Road at 10.55am.

Officers attended along with South East Coast Ambulance Service and Kent Fire and Rescue Service and a section of the road near Lyndhurst Avenue was closed while the incident was responded to.

Two people were taken to a local hospital. Injuries are understood not to be serious but South East Coast Ambulance service has been contacted for further details.

The road was reopened at around 11.55am.