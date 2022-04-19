Police investigating after vehicles hit by driver who fled scene in Ramsgate

Police are investigating a hit and run where several vehicles were damaged in Ramsgate over the weekend.

Police were called to St Luke’s Avenue in the early hours of Sunday (April 17) after at least three parked vehicles were hit by a driver who then, along with one or more passengers, fled the scene.

A Kent Police spokesperson said: “Kent Police attended a report of a car colliding with a number of parked cars in St Luke’s Avenue, Ramsgate.

“Officers were called to the scene at around 1.25am on Sunday. Enquiries to locate the driver are ongoing after the occupants of the car left the scene without speaking to officers.”