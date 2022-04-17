Coastal Striders invite to join first Coastbuster event in Ramsgate

Ramsgate based running group Coastal Striders will hold its first public run in May.

The club, which is for people of all abilities aged 11 and over, have been planning over the last three years to hold a public event and now the date is fixed.

The Coastbuster, organised in partnership with race management company Nice Work, will be held at Government Acre, Ramsgate, on May 8.

There will be two race distances to choose from, a 10k or a 10 mile option, and both follow a similar route on coastal roads in and around Ramsgate and Broadstairs

There will also be a 1k children’s race held prior to the main race. That will be aimed at under 15s and starts at 9.30am.

The main races start from Government Acre along the Royal Esplanade in Ramsgate at 10am. The routes heads to Broadstairs and then turns back to Ramsgate. Both races will be chip timed and there will be bespoke medals for all finishers.

Trophies will go to the leading runners in both races plus age categories for the 10 mile race.