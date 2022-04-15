Ramsgate Micro Museum set to reopen after two years shut due to pandemic

When the pandemic forced the closure of The Micro Museum in Ramsgate, owners Mike and Carol Deer didn’t imagine it would be more than two years until they and their team of volunteers could welcome the public again.

At last, the museum will open for the 2022 season: from 1pm to 4pm. on Easter Saturday and Sunday.

After Easter, the museum will be open to the general public every weekend afternoon until the end of September. For weekday visits, private bookings are also available.

The museum first opened in its current site at the top of Church Hill in Ramsgate in 2014. It is the only museum in Kent which is solely dedicated to sharing the history of personal computing and games with a unique private collection on display.

Carol said: “We are very excited to be back. Although many of our loyal supporters have continued to follow us on our YouTube and social media channels throughout our lockdown, it will be great to see people once again enjoying all we offer in our museum.

“From the beginning, our mission has been to help people discover the history of how computers became so important in our modern world, to give them the opportunity to see our huge collection of devices, and to give them a fun, hands-on experience of playing on our range of vintage and retro games consoles.

“We are also pleased to announce that for this season we are able to keep our prices the same as when we first opened back in 2014 — £5 per person or £15 for a family or group of four.”

More information about The Micro Museum, including all you need to know about visiting and making bookings, can be found on the website www.themicromuseum.org