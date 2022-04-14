Man and woman remanded on shop burglary offences across south east England

A man and woman suspected of burglaries across the south east of England – including in Broadstairs -are to appear at court charged with multiple offences.

Officers from the Chief Constable’s Crime Squad have been investigating reports where cash tills have been forced open and their contents stolen

The incidents happened at stores in Kent, Essex, Hertfordshire, Sussex, Cambridgeshire, Oxfordshire and London, between 9 September 2021 and Friday 8 April 2022.

On Wednesday 13 April, a man was arrested in a car driven by a woman in Dagenham, Greater London. The woman was also detained and two mobile phones were seized.

Bradley Pogmore, of Foxlands Road, Dagenham was later charged with 45 counts of burglary including 11 offences at shops in Maidstone, Aylesford, Gillingham, Sevenoaks, Broadstairs and Tunbridge Wells.

Kelly Hart of New London Road, Chelmsford, Essex was charged with 16 burglaries.

Mr Pogmore, 39, and Ms Hart, 43 were both remanded in custody to appear before Medway Magistrates’ Court on Friday 15 April.