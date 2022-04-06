Upton’s tasty cake bake for charity

An end of term charity coffee morning and cake sale was a recipe for success at Upton Junior School in Broadstairs.

The pupil council of girls and boys from across the age groups hosted the tasty treat in the main hall and they served up a winning event.

There was an impressive variety of styles and flavours on show as colourful cakes of all different shapes, sizes and textures were laid out to tempt customers.

Parents were invited in to school and sat at tables with lovely springtime daffodil arrangements to enjoy their cakes of choice with a cup of freshly brewed coffee or tea.

Teacher Ayesha Watling worked with the pupil council to organise the fundraiser that generated more than £670 for Macmillan Cancer Care.

She was impressed with the way the team worked together. She said: “Our children planned and ran the whole thing from start to finish.

“This included setting up the hall and preparing the tables, selling and serving the cakes and drinks, clearing away, and counting the takings and donations.

“Many thanks go to everyone who donated, visited, and bought some of the delicious cakes on offer.

“A special well done goes to the form captains and school council team who have worked so hard and enthusiastically to make this a great success. We are very proud of their efforts.”