Newgate Gap project launches coastal children and caregivers group

The Newgate Gap artist project is launching FLINTS Coastal Permaculture Children and Caregivers Group.

The Newgate Gap is a project space cut into the chalk cliffs of the Newgate Gap causeway. The gallery has held numerous exhibitions including a rolling programme called ‘Invasive Species.’

The founders are now expanding to include the weekly beach club for children thanks to a start-up grant from The Emergence Foundation.

FLINTS is for children aged from 0-5, and older siblings are welcome but an email in advance needs to be sent to info@flints.earth

The grant means entrance is free/pay what you can and in-person multilingual support is offered for most languages spoken in Margate.

The launch day is April 14 from 2pm-5pm and will include food and drink, basket making, coastal nature crafts, singing and dancing circle.

There will then be a group at 10am-noon every Thursday in term times at the tideline of Newgate Gap starting from April 21.

The way the workshops run will be inspired by the principles of the Permaculture movement, which looks at the way nature’s systems work and tries to imitate them, and the ideas of the Waldorf pre-school teaching system, which focuses on care.

Fiona Gauntlett from Canterbury’s toddler and parent group Brambles has helped develop the ideas. Helen Barker and Jo Smith, who many may know from Windmill Community Gardens, will be the weekly facilitators.

There will also be monthly offerings for parents and caregivers including workshops with trauma-informed practitioners and attachment parenting advocates; a luna calendar series of sharing circles; family constellation therapies; mensuration cycle group; Decolonized Non-Violent Communication offerings, providing extra support to the local community and offered in multiple languages.

Open Day details at https://fb.me/e/24teSESKi

To book a session visit: www.flints.earth