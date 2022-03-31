Man arrested after reports of person breaking into cars in Ramsgate

A suspected thief has been arrested following a report of a man trying to break into cars in Ramsgate.

Kent Police was called in the early hours of Tuesday (March 29) following the report of the attempts on cars in Bellevue Road.

Officers attended and it was established that at least two vehicles had been broken into and items stolen from at least one.

Enquiries at the scene led to the identification of a suspect and a 41-year-old man was arrested later that day on suspicion of theft.

The man has since been released on bail while enquiries into the incident continue.

Anyone with information, or victims who have yet to speak to officers, should call Kent Police on 01843 222289, quoting reference 46/57999/22.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111 or using the online form on their website.