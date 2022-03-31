Thanet Labour Party: Energy tips, statistics and what you can do about tomorrow’s energy price rise

In Thanet, residents are disconnecting from their electricity and gas supplies due to cost, and breaking into closed-off fireplaces so they can heat their homes with firewood. This is before April’s energy price rise hike of 54%. This article is designed to provide a few tips, a few local statistics, then a call to action.

Energy tips:

1. Send in your meter reading

Send a meter reading to your energy supplier today (March 31) before the 1st April so they do not charge a higher rate for energy used in March. Providing a higher reading than actual is not recommended as it is fraud.

2. Claim your £140 warm home discount if available

You may be able to claim £140 via the Warm Home Discount scheme (ends today) if you are on low income and meet your energy suppliers criteria for the scheme. Contact your energy supplier to find out if you are eligible.

3. Stick with direct debits

According to Martin Lewis from Money Saving Expert if you are thinking of ending direct debits to quarterly bills or prepayment (with prepayment meters), then be aware it may cost you more over the long term.

4.Your energy company can help

Let your electricity company know if you are worried about paying bills. You can ask for payment breaks, more time to pay, access to hardship funds, advice on how to use less energy, emergency credit, Priority Service registration if you are in a vulnerable situation (such as those of state pension age, or with a disability, or long-term medical conditions), and you can ask for a review of your payments and debt repayments. If that does not work you can call Citizens Advice for help on 0808 223 1133 or online at

https://www.citizensadvice.org.uk/about-us/contact-us/contact-us/web-chat-service/

5. Your Council can help

If those options are not sufficient, we have an excellent Council energy team who act as a referral service who can hopefully link you to additional support. See image and weblink below for more details.

Website: https://www.thanet.gov.uk/info-pages/energyinthehome/

Statistics:

The statistics for Thanet mean that this area is going to be particularly affected by the imminent cost of living crisis.

Twenty two percent (22%) of Thanet residents are on Universal Credit, the highest number in Kent at 17,779 residents. Nearly one in four.

One in three children in Thanet are classed as living in poverty.

We have the highest youth unemployment in the whole of the South East at 9.8%, and

We have 4,672 residents over the age of 65 claiming pension credits.

So, what can be done?

In Thanet we are lucky to have so many organisations and volunteers providing support for our residents, from foodbanks, churches, synagogues, mosques, homeless shelters, community groups and pay-as-you-can-afford restaurants. Please reach out and do not go through this alone.

Politically speaking, it is our MPs who are responsible for this situation, so please write to them. In France decisions were taken to limit electricity price rises to 4%, in Belgium the VAT was cut from electricity bills, so there are impactful things that politicians can do. Please ask them “What do you plan to do about the worst cost of living crisis in 50 years, with 5 million children soon to be in poverty.”

Written by Cllr Rob Yates on behalf of Thanet Labour Party

Editor’s note:

Southern Water is also offering support as costs rise, although the company says its combined bills are going down.

Southern Water has support including payment holidays, special tariffs and tailored payment plans.

They also offer support and extra help for those living with long-term illness, disability, the elderly and new parents or parents with young children, who along with others, are entitled to join the Priority Service Register (PSR).

Visit https://www.southernwater.co.uk/account/help-paying-your-bill’”

Southern Water currently provides over 126,000 customers across its region with some form of financial assistance, an increase of 21,000 since the start of the pandemic. Last year it provided £12.5 million worth of support.

Saving water can also help reduce bills and the company offers a free water-saving home visit, where one of its engineers could fit up to £100 of water-saving devices in a customer’s home.

In February, Southern Water announced that the average combined household bill for water and wastewater treatment services would be falling by £5 a month. The 2022–23 average household water and waste bill will be £401.54; compared to the 2021–22 average bill of £406.91

Find out about the priority services register for addition support with water supply for those who cannot be without water:https://www.southernwater.co.uk/account/extra-help-and-support