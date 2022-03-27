Thanet community news: Spring Clean, Ramsgate RNLI, photo society, Makers market, Mayor’s fundraiser, Civic Society and Dogs’ Easter fun

The Great Ramsgate Spring Clean

The first litter picks of the Great Ramsgate Spring Clean have taken place with gorgeous weather.

The Great British Spring Clean runs from March 25 to April 10 with local groups across the country giving their areas a spruce up.

In Ramsgate volunteers have been out at sites across the town and were joined by at Jackey Bakers field yesterday (March 26).

Turn out ranged from 8 people to just 3 with exception Jackey Bakers where around 15 children took part. One little lad said how much fun he had and from now on he’s going to make sure to put his rubbish in the bin.

In two days volunteers cleared 39 full bags of rubbish and a van full of fly-tipped mattress, headboards, cupboards, motorbike bits and more.

Ramsgate RNLI

Ramsgate RNLI and Ramsgate Harbour have hosted the Seafit programme.

Many of our volunteer crew and our local area fishermen took advantage of this free service. Talking to Carol Elliott the Project Delivery Manager for the Seafit Program on a glorious sunny day outside Ramsgate RNLI’s station, she said that this free health check for fisherman and their families was invaluable as the advice was not only about keeping the body fit but the mind as well.

Seafit provides support face to face, by phone, email or video and is run by the Fisherman’s Mission and the Seafarers Hospital Society working in partnership.

This is the first time they have visited Ramsgate and were pleased with the support offered to them by our local RNLI in using their station for the health checks.

Station coxswain Ian Cannon said: “Many of our crew have taken advantage of this service over the past couple of day. We are delighted to host Seafit and would welcome them back any time.”

Over the weekend of March 19-20 members of the Ramsgate RNLI Volunteer Water Safety Team deployed three times to lifesaving intervention activity.

The first in response to the spring tides a proactive incident prevention patrol at Botany/ Kingsgate Bay and environs; advising beach visitors about tidal cut-offs. The second on Sunday morning : conducting sand art at Ramsgate again in response to the Spring Tide.

Lastly : Sunday afternoon (along with Whitstable Water Safety crew members) – carrying out a lifejacket clinic at the Royal Temple Yacht Club, Ramsgate where 19 jackets were checked with only one pass.

A busy, but productive weekend for the RNLI water safety team helping to save lives at sea.

Photos by Sarah Hewes RNLI

Isle of Thanet Photographic Society

Our diverse programme continues with lots of participation by members. We’ve enjoyed our 3rd print competition judged by Kevin Bell and the season’s last quarterly open PDI competition, judged this time by Stephen Carroll. In the print competition Maria Gilbert triumphed in Group 2 with her excellent and serene image called “Wolf Moon”*. Julia Lidstone achieved top score in Group 2 of the PDI competition with her image “Colour Matching”^, which was taken during a street photography session in Canterbury.

Members have also shared images not used in competitions and learnt about improving their use of perspective.

A fascinating talk was recently given by editorial photographer Ady Kerry. He shared his love of black and white photography, explaining the importance of visualising how the image would look and to be well prepared before heading out on an assignment. He also emphasised the role that images play in telling a story and the need to be truthful. Many great examples were shared with the club.

We were thrilled that member John Draper won the “Bird Wise East Kent” competition with his stunning image of a Curlew.

We look forward to further talks and the season’s last three competitions to round off the season in June.

New members are welcome. Venue: Ramsgate football club, Mondays at 7.30pm. Further information on our website: www.isleofthanetphotographicsociety.co.uk or visit us on Facebook.

Spring Makers Market

The Pop-up Spring Makers Market will take place at the beautiful Italianate Glasshouse in Ramsgate on Saturday 7 May and is a wonderful way to see and buy work from local independent makers, including jewellery, homewares, clothing, original artworks and more.

Makers Market showcasing a curated selection of local makers and craftspeople

Saturday 7 May, 11am to 3pm

Italianate Glasshouse, King George VI Park, Montefiore Avenue, Ramsgate

Find more information at www.makersmarkets.org

Margate mayor fundraiser

The Mayor and Charter of Trustees of Margate will be holding a dinner dance at St Augustine’s Westgate on Saturday 7 May and all proceeds will be going to Ukrainian Relief.

Cllr Mick and Mrs Shirley Tomlinson hos the End of Term Dinner & Dance. From 7pm to midnight

Three Course Dinner, Dancing to Blues Brothers Tribute, Raffle, Bar available. All proceeds in Aid of

Ukraine Relief. Black tie/Lounge Suit/Evening/Cocktail Dress. Tickets £37.50pp.

For a booking form email: ingrid@margate.org.uk or call 01843 448590

Margate Civic Society

Our last meeting was a fascinating film/talk by Hugh Raggett (a retired, profession Emmy-awarded film-maker) entitled “The Hanbury Gardens on the ItalianRiviera.”

Thank you to those who attended this very successful, Italian-themed evening, which covered the life of Sir Thomas Hanbury, a celebrated

Victorian Quaker and philanthropist, his connection with Wisley, and the history of his renowned garden on the Italian Riviera.

The next meeting will be held on Thursday, 7 April at 1930 hrs (attendees to be seated by 1915 hrs please) and we are pleased that we are back at our usual venue: The Walpole Bay Hotel (in the Ballroom), Fifth Avenue, Cliftonville, Margate CT9 2JJ.

The evening will start with Members’ Notices, after which our guest speaker: Sally Whitworth (who is also our Newsletter Editor) will be giving a talk entitled “The

Early Days of Westgate-on-Sea” (the area before the town was built and the people who helped create what was to become an upmarket Victorian watering-hole).

Following this, there will be an opportunity for any questions.

During the evening there will be a request for donations towards a WW2 bench.

As always during the evening, merchandise will be on sale, together with raffle tickets (£1.00 per strip or 6 for £5.00) with the draw taking place at the end of the evening.

All are welcome – nominal entrance fee is £3.00 for non-Members.

If you are interested in joining Margate Civic Society, or wish to find out more, please see our website www.margatecivicsociety.org.uk for further details.

Easter event for dogs

Hiro + Wolf (a handmade pet accessories brand based in Margate Old Town) is hosting another of the popular Easter Treasure Hunts for Dogs.

The event is sponsored by Scrumbles and we will be donating all money raised to The Retreat Animal Sanctuary in Kent. It’s taking place on Good Friday. Participants will be given a series of clues and photo prompts around Margate and will get some delicious Scrumbles treats along the way. There are also 3 prize categories and an after-pawty at the Sands.

Meet at 9:30am on the Harbour Arm, opposite the Visitor Centre in Margate.

Prizes for:

* First Dog and Human to Complete all Challenges *

* Best Easter Fancy Dress *

* Best Photograph *

PLUS Free Scrumbles treats for all four-legged participants!

We will be donating 100% of ticket sales (minus eventbrite fees) to our charity partner, The Retreat Animal Rescue. The Treasure Hunt will consist of three check points and three photo opportunities so make sure that someone in your pack has a phone capable of taking pictures and uploading them to Instagram or Facebook. The Treasure Hunt will be based around Margate Old Town and we will be meeting up for the after-pawty at The Sands Bar & Restaurant where there will be tea, coffee and pup-cakes available!

Facebook event: https://fb.me/e/2PwQFJEKP

Eventbrite ticket link: www.eventbrite.com/e/easter-treasure-hunt-for-dogs-tickets-258044246287