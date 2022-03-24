Garlinge mum takes on cold water challenge in aid of Cancer Research

Thanet Slimming World consultant Clarissa Rolfe, from Garlinge, has been taking on a cold water challenge this month to raise funds for Cancer Research.

The mum-of-two, who last year took part in Walk the Walk for the same cause, has a week left of the challenge which involves immersing herself in cold water for at least 30 seconds every day of the month.

Clarissa has been carrying out the task at Walpole Bay and Margate tidal pools and, with the warmer weather coming in, Westbrook beach.

Clarissa said: “I go down to the sea and take a dip every day and have been getting lots of people to sponsor me.

“I have to stay in for at least 30 seconds but it is longer than that now as I am getting used to it.

“As my dad is living with cancer the charity is a cause close to my heart and I also had seawater swimming on my bucket list so I can tick that one now.

“I have raised £1,000 altogether which is amazing as I was only aiming for £250.”

Funds go to Cancer Research. Cancer survival rates have doubled over the past 40 years. Consistent progress is being made but improvements to technology and ground-breaking work offer new opportunities to find different ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer and improve survival rates even further. Funding is vital for this work.