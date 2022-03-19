Management team buy out Broadstairs recruitment firm Morgan Jones

Broadstairs recruitment firm Morgan Jones has been bought out by members of its management team.

After 22 years at the helm husband and wife team Jonathan and Julie-Ann Clarke have sold the firm to four members of their top team in an agreed buy out to continue their legacy.

In 2000, Julie-Ann Clarke founded Morgan Jones to challenge the way recruitment as an industry was heading. Taking a customer service focused approach she built a company that quickly established a reputation in the East Kent area for professionalism and quality. One year later, Jonathan came on board and the company continued to grow.

Jonathan said: “We owe so much to our wonderful staff for their unwavering support and continued professionalism in delivering high-end recruitment services to all our customers throughout the UK.

“It is particularly satisfying to note that the legacy Julie-Ann and I have created over the past 22 years is continuing with the people who have dedicated so much time to make Morgan Jones the company it is today. Undoubtedly the business is in very safe hands, full of energy and relishing the opportunity in front of them.

“We would like to extend our thanks to all our clients, candidates and suppliers who have enabled us to build a company we are very proud of and we look forward to seeing the heights that Morgan Jones will reach during the next 20 years.”

The recruitment company will now be owned and run by Kim Tompsett, Nicole Ramsey, Anna Shelvey, and Chelsey Burt-Davies. All four have had long-standing careers within the company and have a combined experience of over 60 years at Morgan Jones.

In a joint statement, the new directors said: “We all feel incredibly honoured to be given the opportunity to continue the legacy that Jonathan and Julie-Ann have worked so hard to create over the last 22 years.

“We’ve been here with Morgan Jones since its inception, so it felt like a natural progression for us to be able to buy the business and to continue the success as well as grow the business even further.

“We are excited for Morgan Jones’ future, to develop the employees within the business and watch their careers grow as ours have done over the years. We have big plans for Morgan Jones, so watch this space.

“We wish Jon and Julie-Ann all the best for their retirement.”

As a result of the management buyout, there will be no interruption or a significant shift in how they operate.

The deal was completed with the help of James Bullock from Brachers Solicitors, Scott Miles from Kreston Reeves, Simon Mount from Empire Finance, alongside Liam Mulvee and Sean Gorman from Outset.