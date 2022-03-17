Launch of new supporters group for Margate FC fans

The formal launch of Margate fans club (Mfc) will mean a new-look supporters group set-up for the benefit of all fans and followers of Margate Football Club (MFC).

The purpose of Mfc is to represent the needs and views of all supporters and fans of MFC. Mfc will provide support and activities that benefit all supporters and fans, which aim to include an improved matchday experience; efficient and effective communication between fans and MFC, and vice versa; increased and enhanced community engagement; non-football networking and entertainment activities; and optimum use of available resources and volunteer capacity.

Having been in development for a number of months, Mfc’s formal launch takes place on Saturday (March 19) when MFC play at home to Haringey Borough.

From that date, MFC fans will be able to join Mfc as paid-up members and benefit from association with the new-look fans group. With various successes having already been delivered both directly and indirectly by the presence of Mfc in and around MFC ,the supporters club says fans are set to benefit even further with an Mfc membership. This will provide member-only benefits and discounts, priority access and early bird discounts to exclusive events and family activities, and more.

Mfc membership costs £5 a season for adults, with under 16s able to join for free alongside a paying adult. Those joining before the end of the 2021/2022 season will see their membership cover the 2022/2023 season.

The inaugural Mfc executive committee has been appointed in consultation with MFC supporters.

Between them the executive committee has spent 70-plus years following MFC, home and away.

The inaugural Mfc executive committee is:

Chairman – David Pittman

Vice chairman – David Bough

Secretary – Sarah Ives

Treasurer – Phil Povey

David Pittman said, ‘The role of Mfc is clear and simple: to unite all fans and supporters of Margate FC, and give them the strong and impactful representative body they deserve. “Regardless of whether you’re a die-hard that travels home and away, or a regular at Hartsdown Park who enjoys a cup of tea and 90 minutes of non-league football once a fortnight, Mfc is here to make sure you’re getting the most from your football club.

‘With Margate still in the mix for two cups this season, and a strong squad already being assembled ahead of the 2022/2023 season, there’s never been a better time to discover or reconnect with your local football team.

“Mfc looks forward to helping all Margate fans, old and new, make the most of their association with Thanet’s #1 football team.’