Garlinge pupils take part in Safety in Action event

Year 6 pupils at Garlinge Primary School and Nursery have attended a ‘Safety in Action’ event which was organised by Salus – a company which offers support to improve the lives of children.

The aim of the day was to outline some of the risks, dangers and responsibilities facing the children as they become more independent and help to assist with their transition to secondary school.

The teachers at Garlinge believe this event equips the pupils with important knowledge, since there are discussions about road safety, rail travel, online safety and several other important issues.

The interactive events, which were held at Dreamland, were led by a variety of local organisations with the aim of equipping the children with valuable life skills to support them as they move to secondary school and gain independence.

Salus were assisted by Kent Fire and Rescue, British Transport Police, RNLI, KCC Prevent, KCC Road Safety, Thanet Community Safety Unit, School Attendance and some pupils from the Royal Harbour Academy. The activities provided opportunities for the children to learn important skills, discuss risks and consider how to avoid them should they occur in the future.

Garlinge Head Girl Leona said: “It is important that we learn about how to be careful and safe when we are outside. I found the rail safety talk very interesting and learnt how dangerous the train tracks can be.”

Year 6 teacher Mr Shepherd said: “The children were very engaged with the interactive activities and enjoyed exploring how to stay safe online and whilst outside. The children particularly enjoyed learning about some aspects of first aid and how to safely move someone into the recovery position.

“The pupils and staff all recognise the importance of the work that Salus do to support the safety of children and as a school we look forward to attending the event for years to come.”