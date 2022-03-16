The Power of Women festival has had another successful year attracting thousands of people to in-person and online events.

The festival, which ran from Friday 4th to Tuesday 8th March, featured more than 35 arts events including live music, dance, art exhibitions, photography, performance, film, poetry, yoga and events exploring nature.

This year’s headliner was Brit-nominated pop star Self Esteem, being supported by the joyful Cocoa Butter Club and Margate’s Social Singing Choir.

There were also three big Youth Art Trails in Broadstairs, Ramsgate and Margate, with the artwork by young people from Thanet displayed in shop windows for everyone to enjoy.

Special events for children and families included a children’s morning music group and a folklore workshop in the form of a scavenger hunt at Windmill Community Gardens in Margate.

Power of Women Festival 2022 launched with a spectacular public lantern procession in memory of women lost to male violence.

The lantern procession headed by Mothers United from the Beyond the Page organisation walked from Margate’s Nayland Rock Shelter to Turner Contemporary, followed by a performance by poet Neelam Saredia-Brayley in the gallery and a chance to get a first look at the exhibition Reclaim the Narrative exploring how stories are told about our communities.

The festival was supported by Arts Council England, Colyer Fergusson Charitable Trust, Kent Community Foundation, Kent County Council Combined Members Grant, Kent County Council Reconnect, Kent Reliance Provident Society, Postcode Society Trust, Ramsgate Town Council and Tesco.

Power of Women Festival 2022 in numbers:

10 local women working part time to run the festival.

70 events in the main festival and Fringe

42% of pre-bookable events fully booked before the festival started.

More than 6,000 people attending in person and online this year – 22% higher than last year with the Fringe Festival still running until the end of March.

More than 500 views on the YouTube channel with a 14% increase in subscribers

More than 5 hours of specially curated content this year including a personal video created by artist Tracey Emin.

92 lanterns made by community groups in the opening procession

202 people walking in the opening procession

The procession stretched 200 metres along Margate’s seafront

Participants walked the route for 30 minutes

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Find out more about Power of Women here: https://www.powthanet.com/