Invite to learn about volunteering and mentoring schemes for young people

Young people not in education or employment are being invited to find out about volunteering and mentoring opportunities at a meeting of the Westcliff Conservation and Community Association this weekend.

Members of the association look after the Westcliff Rose Garden and are hoping to encourage new volunteers to help them.

Also at the meeting Brian Urwin, of Think Healthy Me CIC, will take about how his organisation has teamed up with the Warnborough Foundation to run a Compass Programme for long term unemployed older people.

The first programme has just been completed and three of the five people who took part have now found employment.

Brian is hoping to encourage young people to get involved in a new mentoring scheme which involves helping at the Rose Garden.

He said: “I have been mentoring and coaching young people for the past 35 years and been inspired by how many of them have recognised the benefits of gaining ‘Personal Leadership’ at a young age. They have also gained many more life skills that their education did not cover such as personal values, resilience, commitment, civic pride and community plus the benefits of volunteering and much more.”

Anyone interested in finding out more can attend the meeting at 10.30am on Saturday (March 19) at the Boating Pool, Royal Esplanade, Ramsgate

Find out more by emailing brianu@thinkhealthyme.co.uk Website: www.thinkhealthyme.co.uk