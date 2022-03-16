Post Office services restored in St Peter’s

St Peters Post Office has opened today (March 16) at a new location – St Peters Store, 27 Beacon Road, Broadstairs, restoring service to the community.

The opening hours are Monday – Saturday; 8am – 8pm; Sunday: 8am – 7.30pm.

This offers 83 hours and 30 minutes of Post Office service a week for the convenience of customers.

A Post Office counter is alongside the retail counter of the convenience store.

The previous branch at 12 High Street, St Peters, CT10 2TQ, closed in March 2020.

Post Office Provision Lead, Emily Clive, said: “We are delighted to have restored Post Office services to this area of Reading. St Peters Post Office is open daily, making it very easy to visit.”