Oil deposit warning signs now removed from Thanet beaches

Signs warning of oil deposits on eight Thanet beaches have now been removed.

On March 9 oil deposits were found on Louisa Bay, Dumpton Gap, Stone Bay and Viking Bay. The following day four more beaches were affected at Joss Bay, Kingsgate Bay, Botany Bay and Walpole Bay.

Thanet council says it has cleared up to 200kg of oil from affected sites.

On Saturday (March 12) three oil-covered birds were found dead on sands between Ramsgate and Dumpton Gap. Ramsgate resident Mark Hodder found the oil-slicked birds as he walked along the Ramsgate coastline.

The cause of the spill is still not known although suggestions have been made that it could be due to bunkering – transferring fuel oil from one ship to another vessel alongside off the coastline. This has not been confirmed.

A Thanet council spokesperson said:“Since the clean-up began on Wednesday 9 March, we have removed an estimated 150-200kg of oil from Broadstairs and Ramsgate beaches.

“We recorded very few new oil deposits after Saturday 12 March, however we did receive a report over the weekend from a member of the public, who sadly found three dead seabirds on a Ramsgate beach.

“Following beach checks on Monday 14 March, we have now removed the warning signs that were in place.

“Small deposits of oil may continue to wash up over the coming weeks. In the event that members of the public do spot anything they should email coastal.engineers@thanet.gov.uk

“We are unable to speculate on the possible cause of the oil spill.”