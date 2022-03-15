Covid pandemic and Omicron blamed for insolvency of JC Rook business

Neil Gostelow and Will Wright from Interpath Advisory have been appointed joint administrators to JC Rook and Sons Limited.

The administrators were brought in yesterday (March 14) marking the end of over 55 years of trade for the business.

The company traded from 11 retail stores across East and Mid Kent, as well as operating a Food Standards Agency approved production and distribution facility in Ramsgate and a food service facility in Shoreham.

Administrators say the company suffered trading losses in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, primarily due to constraints from lockdown closures which were then exacerbated further through the Omicron variant in late 2021 during what would be their peak season in the run up to Christmas.

The directors concluded that with the deteriorating trading position, the Company would need to go through an insolvency process.

Following legal advice, the directors made the decision to close all 11 stores before the appointment of the joint administrators. Operations at the production facility in Ramsgate also ceased.

The majority of the Company’s 155 employees have been made redundant, with the joint administrators retaining a small number of staff to assist them with the administration process.

Employees were made aware of the shocking news on Sunday evening and told shops and other sites would not be opening in the morning.

Neil Gostelow, managing director at Interpath and joint administrator, said: “JC Rook and Sons was a well-established and well-respected family business that had been operating across Kent for over 50 years.

“Sadly, the impact of the pandemic on trading meant that the directors had to take the difficult decision to place the Company into administration.

“Our immediate priority is to assist those members of staff who have been made redundant, providing them with the information they need to be able to make claims from the Redundancy Payments Office.”

The Rook family had a connection with the meat trade since the 18th century, originating in and around Norfolk. Joseph Christmas Rook, a butcher since leaving school (except during the war when he joined the RAF), opened the first J C Rook and Sons in Dover, with two of his sons, Michael and Roger, in 1965.

John and Peter at the same time opened a manufacturing factory in Sandwich, designed to supply chip shops with pies and sausages. Due to the overwhelming success of this operation, and the opening of shops in Ramsgate, Broadstairs and Deal, Joseph Christmas Rook, Michael, Roger, John and Peter decided to join together. In 1968 the youngest son Joe, on his 21st birthday, was welcomed into the partnership. Over the next few years the company slowly expanded, branching out right across Kent.

In 2019 a decision was taken to put four stores on the market. At the end of last year Andrew Rook resigned as director. The current directors are James Murray and Adrian Burr.