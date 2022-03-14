Police appeal to find woman reported missing from Margate

Police are appealing for help to find a woman reported missing from Margate.

Michelle Veater was last seen in the Ramsgate Road area of the town at 11.30am today (March 14).

The 55-year-old has brown hair and is thought to have been wearing a floral T-shirt, grey trousers, a blue or green jacket and brown shoes when last seen.

She also has links to Herne Bay and Benfleet in Essex.

Officers are concerned for her welfare and urge anyone who has seen her or knows of her whereabouts to call 101, quoting reference 14-0826.