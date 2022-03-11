CCTV image released in Ramsgate assault investigation

A CCTV image of a man has been issued by officers who are continuing to investigate an assault in Ramsgate.

Kent Police was called to King Street to a report a man was assaulted between 8pm and 9pm on Saturday 12 February 2022.

The man in his 30s suffered a head injury and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Detectives would like to identify the man pictured as they believe he may be able to help with their enquiries.

Witnesses and anyone with information about the incident should contact Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/28591/22.

You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form available via this link: https://crimestoppers-uk.org.