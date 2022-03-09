Updated: Police find missing 77-year-old from Ramsgate

UPDATE 6pm: Joan has been found safe

Kent Police is appealing for help from the public to find a vulnerable pensioner who has been reported missing from Ramsgate.

Joan Wilson is 77 and was last seen at around lunchtime today (March 9), at a garden centre in Montefiore Avenue. Joan sometimes appears confused and anyone that sees her is asked to contact police immediately.

She is walking on foot and may have headed in the direction of Broadstairs. She is described as being 5ft tall with light coloured straight hair. She was last seen wearing a bright red coat, grey tracksuit bottoms and grey trainers

Anyone with information should call 999 quoting reference 0643.