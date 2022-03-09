Keep dogs on lead advice as oil deposits wash up on four Thanet beaches

Dog walkers are being advised to keep their pets on a lead on some isle beaches were oil deposits have been washed up.

The affected beaches are Louisa Bay, Dumpton Gap, Stone Bay and Viking Bay.

A Thanet council statement says: “We are aware that a number of small oil deposits have washed up on the following beaches; Louisa Bay, Dumpton Gap, Stone Bay, Viking Bay.

“The affected areas are being cleared and warning signs put in place to advise beach users not to enter the area of beach below the high water mark in these locations until the warning signs have been removed.

“Dog walkers are advised to keep their pets on a lead at these locations.

“If you spot deposits of oil at any beaches other than those listed above, please telephone Thanet District Council 01843 577 000.”