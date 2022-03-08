Council launches Open Portal tool for individual council tax, benefits and business rates information

Thanet council has launched an online tool which means residents and businesses can view their Council Tax and Business Rates accounts, housing benefit claims, payment history, notification letters and much more all in one place.

Open Portal has gone live today on Thanet District Council’s website

To register for an account, go to thanet.gov.uk/openportal where you will be prompted to enter your council tax account number. This number can be found at the top of your recent council tax bill.

Cllr David Saunders, Cabinet Member for Finance at Thanet District Council said: “As a council, we are focused on improving services for local residents and businesses through the use of technology. As part of this commitment, we are delighted to announce that people can now manage their council tax and business rate accounts online.

“Open Portal enables you to view up-to-date account information, check your balance, review payments, apply for a single person’s discount, update contact details, report a change of address, switch to paperless billing and set up a direct debit. To get started, you will need to enter your council tax number to register for an account.”

Once you have an account, you can also change the way you pay by moving to Direct Debit.

If you already pay by Direct Debit, signing up for this online service enables you to update your bank details or change your payment dates. You can also choose to receive your bills by email.

For those struggling to pay council tax, you may be entitled to council tax support or a discount. For more information go to thanet.gov.uk/council-tax-discounts-and-exemptions

For information on business rate relief, go to thanet.gov.uk/business-rate-relief