Thanet community news: Ramsgate Sea Garden, lipoedema fundraiser, TAG, Kent Community Foundation, Fit Club party and housing help

Ramsgate Sea Garden (RSG) and its volunteers were delighted to welcome Ramsgate Mayor, Raushan Ara to their regular Thursday session on March 3. The visit was arranged to support the groups litter picking activities and provide them with much needed litter picking equipment.

After a tour of the site and learning about the group’s upcoming aspirations and plans for the Sea Garden, the Mayor has pledged her full support to the newly formed group, and animated discussions ensured on how she could support Ramsgate Sea Garden.

Cllr Ara said: “Last Thursday, I was delighted to visit the Ramsgate Sea Garden in East Cliff. A massive thank you goes to all the volunteers who have taken their time to transform a piece of wasteland into a stunning sea garden. It is with great pleasure that I have donated litter pickers, gloves and bags to the volunteers and handover the equipment and spend some time helping out. Ramsgate has the only sea garden in Thanet for everyone to enjoy”.

In September 2021 several locals began tackling the overgrown, neglected site. After contacting the garden’s creator, Ruth Cutler, all involved started work restoring the original flint spiral and rejuvenating the garden and surrounding area.

The group is actively seeking support from the community. We meet Thursday mornings, 9.30 to 11 (weather permitting) but we are also hoping for support in “non hands on” areas, for instance: loan of tools/ machinery/admin back up/fundraising/sponsorship/publicity, etc.

The aims and objectives of the Ramsgate Sea Garden are to;

Restore and regenerate the existing Sea Garden sited at the East Cliff promenade, Ramsgate. To improve the facilities making a safer, friendlier place that can be enjoyed by all people.

Encourage individual and group expression through the environment, the Arts (music, dance, drama, visual arts).

Reduce social isolation among residents and encourage social interaction by our community.

Expose members and the community to the positive effects on human health and well-being that marine and coastal landscapes provide.

Work with local authorities, agencies and other organisations to cultivate the Sea Garden and the immediate coastal area, through ecological and aesthetically sensitive programmes.

Plans for the coming months and The Queens Platinum Jubilee Celebration are currently in the planning stage, please look out for further announcements

Find us on our Facebook page: Ramsgate Sea Garden Group

Email us: ramsgateseagarden@gmail.com

Or pop by and speak to a volunteer any Thursday morning (weather permitting) at the Sea Garden site on the Eastern Undercliff.

Lipoedema awareness and fundraiser

Thanet resident Ingrid Payne has been raising awareness and fundraising for surgery for a disease called lipoedema, a disease of the fat affecting 11% of women across the globe.

Sadly the treatment is not covered by the NHS and over lockdown Ingrid has travelled to Germany and had 3 surgeries so far, her next is in May and she still needs to raise another £3K to cover costs.

“I don’t like to feel like I am begging and have been arranging various events over the last 3 years where people can come along and enjoy themselves and in return get something for their money! So far I have put on Thanet’s Got Talent, Psychic & Craft fayres, online bingo and raffles, quiz nights, bingo nights and discos.

“ I was running out of ideas until I saw The Surstomming Challenge (Swedish Fermented Herring) said to be the World’s stinkiest food. I know it isn’t everyone’s idea of fun seeing people retch, but it has brought in money and that’s what it’s about. I did the challenge myself along with three brave challengers.

“I am hoping the video will go viral in the hope of more money trickling in! I want to say thank you for the support from friends and that of local businesses that have sponsored and helped by sharing my posts.”

Ingrid’s next event is March 25 at Margate FC and will be a Quiz/Bingo night and she is also planning a magician/mentalist evening in April

Tag Pet Rescue

Tag Pet Rescue Sanctuary in Thanet quickly gathered together supplies of dog food, collars, leads, dog beds and harnesses to go to Ukraine after a request from Todd of Mr Paws & Claws who is collecting for a Dogs in Ukraine group.

Dog walkers, friends and local people have been really generous in a short time including a colleague from London sending beautiful dog blankets. Contact Todd for full information 07564051854

Kent Community Foundation

As part of the 2022 Power of Women (POW) Festival, primary school aged children will be invited to celebrate International Women’s Day by drawing a woman who inspires them. The children from year three will be invited to choose a woman who is inspiring, to draw in an initiative called ‘Inspiring Windows Drawing Challenge’ From the pictures that are created, POW will select twelve drawings to put on public display on the Turner Contemporary Terrace.

Each March POW curates a festival that includes workshops, exhibitions, performances, music, comedy, film, panel talks, theatre, and dance, both in person and online, for a local and global audience. Kent Community Foundation awarded POW a grant of £3,045 to support an artist to deliver workshops for children in five Thanet primary schools for their ‘Inspiring Windows Drawing Challenge’.

Danielle Sharma, POW Thanet, said: “The Inspiring Windows Drawing Challenge received such positive feedback in 2021 that we knew there was a real appetite for this type of engagement with local schools. Our artist has been working with children throughout February and we have some fantastic pictures and some very inspiring women from which to choose the twelve pictures that will be put on display on the Turner Contemporary terrace in Margate.”

Josephine McCartney, Chief Executive, Kent Community Foundation, said: “The five primary schools selected for this POW project are based in Thanet’s areas of highest deprivation where children affected by significant socio-economic disadvantage would otherwise be unlikely to engage with local arts of cultural activities. We particularly liked that POW was nurturing an ongoing relationship with these schools as part of their commitment to make the arts accessible to everyone in Thanet and were delighted to award them funding towards this project.”

To find out more about funding from Kent Community Foundation call, 01303 814500 or visit www.kentcf.org.uk

Free Family Party Fit Club

This is a great opportunity, you can come and find out more about our Holiday Fit Camps and get on the advance booking list as our spaces go really quickly.

We have a Party Hiit Class taught by Tasha which is a fun aerobics class taught to music that will get your children jumping and you burning calories.

You can see a bit of this in action with some younger children in this video but it is really good fun if you are a grown up too!:

https://youtu.be/Y2jCCIbn7Xg

Then Leon Williams will be joining us for games and a musical journey from 70’s disco to Breakdance to Limbo.

Adults can join in or watch and enjoy your children having fun!

And we have free food from our wonderful cooks from Our Kitchen.

Come and taste the home-cooked, locally sourced food made with love that your children are served and help make at camp.

All you need to do is fill out a form per ticket at

https://www.teamtashafitness.co.uk/events

It will be held at Silvers, 59 High Street, Margate, CT9 1DX and is funded by Reconnect Kent

Housing help for rent or mortgages

A scheme to prevent pandemic-related homelessness when people fall behind with rent or mortgage payments has been extended.

In 2021, every local council in Kent received a £175,000 government grant to help those at risk of becoming homeless due to a build-up of arrears. The deadline for claiming support was set for the end of March but Local Authorities now have until 30 June 2022 to distribute the funding.

Kent Housing Group, a forum for housing organisations in Kent and Medway, made a successful bid to Kent County Council for a total of £2.5 million from the government’s Contain Outbreak Management Fund (COMF).

Sharon Williams, Chair of Kent Housing Group, said: “There has obviously been a lot of uncertainty during the pandemic, particularly regarding employment. People who were on furlough, reduced hours or who lost their jobs completely could have easily got behind on their rent or mortgage, which is what this funding is for.

“We need to intervene before eviction is the only option so the earlier those who are struggling get in touch, the better. Although we all hope the worst of the pandemic is over, it is important we prevent Covid outbreaks that come about as a result of insecure and transient housing arrangements.

“Housing specialists at local councils provide support and advice to tenants, landlords and owner-occupiers all year round so whatever your situation, it’s worth getting in touch.”

For more information and to find contact details for housing specialists at your local council, visit www.supportforkentlandlords.co.uk.