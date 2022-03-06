Craft ‘destash’ fair to be held at Quex

A crafters’ destash fair will take place at Quex Park next month.

The event is being organised by the Coastal Crafty Crew which holds fairs at the Small Barn in Quex on the first Sunday of every month.

A spokesperson for the group said: “Crafters are like magpies, they collect buttons and bows, thread and wool, pearls and crystals, paper and lace and many more bright and shiny items.

“Crafters need to destash annually. This is to remind themselves of what they actually have; to evaluate the value of each item in their stash; to remember why they bought an item; to resurrect projects they had planned many months ago and to make space for new items.

“ At a destash fair items are sold in various sized packages – some are only a few pieces, others contain many different items of different colours, style, types, but all at much reduced prices. You never know what you may find on sale. You will also have the opportunity to chat to other crafters, to exchange ideas, to get advice, maybe to learn something new.”

Coastal Crafty Crew is holding the destash fair on Sunday, April 10 from 10am – 3pm in the Small Barn at Quex Park, Birchington.

Any profits from the sales and the tombola are donated to British Deaf Association and Children’s Air Ambulance.

Handmade Craft Fairs are also held on the first Sunday of every month – same place and time.