Actress Olivia Colman in Margate for Empire of Light filming

March 5, 2022 Kathy Bailes News 0

Olivia Colman filming in Margate Photo Steven Collis

Award-winning actress Olivia Colman is now in Thanet for the filming of Sam Mendes movie Empire of Light.

There has been ‘snowfall’ on Margate seafront and Christmas decorations as the production team work on the 1980s-based love story.

Photo Roberto Fabiani

Empire of Light stars Olivia Colman, Micheal Ward, Academy Award winner Colin Firth, Toby Jones, Crystal Clarke and Tanya Moodie.

Tom Brooke and Hannah Onslow join the previously announced cast.

Photo Roberto Fabiani

Produced by Academy Award nominee Pippa Harris (1917, Call The Midwife, Penny Dreadful) and Mendes (1917, Skyfall and American Beauty) under their Neal Street Productions.

Photo Steven Collis

The film will be released by Searchlight Pictures with an expected date of Autumn this year.

Photo Roberto Fabiani

Cinematographer Roger Deakins, who won an Oscar for best cinematography at the Academy Awards for his work on 1917, is also involved.

Photo Steven Collis

Sam Mendes and Roger Deakins are already in town for the production.

Photo Simon Willows

Last night more filming took place on Margate seafront. The area was particularly busy as a lantern parade by Mothers United walked the seafront route from Nayland to Turner Contemporary for the opening of the Power of Women Festival.

Lantern parade Photo Carl Hudson

Filming in Margate will run through to May 21.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

FILMING ROAD CLOSURES

Tuesday 15th March Hall by the Sea Road From 0700 – 1800
Monday 21st March Albert Terrace Marine Drive From 0700 – 1900

From 1000 – 1900
Tuesday 22nd March Market Street From 1800 – 0300
Thursday 24th March Hall by the Sea Road From 1400 – 0600
Friday 25th March Hall by the Sea Road From 1400 – 0600
Wednesday 30th March Marine Terrace From 0930 – 1430
Thursday 31st March Marine Terrace From 0930 – 1430
Friday 1st April Marine Terrace From 0930 – 1430
Monday 4th April Marine Terrace From 0930 – 1430
Tuesday 5th April Marine Terrace From 0930 – 1430
Monday 25th April Fort Paragon Athelstan Road From 0800 – 1700

From 1500 – 1900
Wednesday 27th April Marine Terrace From 0930 – 1430
Thursday 28th April Marine Terrace From 0930 – 1430
Friday 29th April Marine Terrace From 0930 – 1430
Friday 6th May King Street

Cliff Terrace

 From 0800 – 0230

From 2300 – 0530
Monday 16th May Marine Drive From 1100 – 2100
Wednesday 18th May Marine Terrace From 0930 – 1430

As a contingency, the location team has applied for 2 additional weather back up dates for Marine Terrace on May 19-20..

