Actress Olivia Colman in Margate for Empire of Light filming

Award-winning actress Olivia Colman is now in Thanet for the filming of Sam Mendes movie Empire of Light.

There has been ‘snowfall’ on Margate seafront and Christmas decorations as the production team work on the 1980s-based love story.

Empire of Light stars Olivia Colman, Micheal Ward, Academy Award winner Colin Firth, Toby Jones, Crystal Clarke and Tanya Moodie.

Tom Brooke and Hannah Onslow join the previously announced cast.

Produced by Academy Award nominee Pippa Harris (1917, Call The Midwife, Penny Dreadful) and Mendes (1917, Skyfall and American Beauty) under their Neal Street Productions.

The film will be released by Searchlight Pictures with an expected date of Autumn this year.

Cinematographer Roger Deakins, who won an Oscar for best cinematography at the Academy Awards for his work on 1917, is also involved.

Sam Mendes and Roger Deakins are already in town for the production.

Last night more filming took place on Margate seafront. The area was particularly busy as a lantern parade by Mothers United walked the seafront route from Nayland to Turner Contemporary for the opening of the Power of Women Festival.

Filming in Margate will run through to May 21.

FILMING ROAD CLOSURES

Tuesday 15th March Hall by the Sea Road From 0700 – 1800 Monday 21st March Albert Terrace Marine Drive From 0700 – 1900 From 1000 – 1900 Tuesday 22nd March Market Street From 1800 – 0300 Thursday 24th March Hall by the Sea Road From 1400 – 0600 Friday 25th March Hall by the Sea Road From 1400 – 0600 Wednesday 30th March Marine Terrace From 0930 – 1430 Thursday 31st March Marine Terrace From 0930 – 1430 Friday 1st April Marine Terrace From 0930 – 1430 Monday 4th April Marine Terrace From 0930 – 1430 Tuesday 5th April Marine Terrace From 0930 – 1430 Monday 25th April Fort Paragon Athelstan Road From 0800 – 1700 From 1500 – 1900 Wednesday 27th April Marine Terrace From 0930 – 1430 Thursday 28th April Marine Terrace From 0930 – 1430 Friday 29th April Marine Terrace From 0930 – 1430 Friday 6th May King Street Cliff Terrace From 0800 – 0230 From 2300 – 0530 Monday 16th May Marine Drive From 1100 – 2100 Wednesday 18th May Marine Terrace From 0930 – 1430

As a contingency, the location team has applied for 2 additional weather back up dates for Marine Terrace on May 19-20..